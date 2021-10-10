    • October 10, 2021
    WATCH: Travis Hunter celebrates on social media after Florida State's win

    The five-star prospect was elated with the Seminoles win over North Carolina.
    Author:

    After Florida State’s 35-25 win against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, NC, several FSU players and coaches took to social media to celebrate the big win against the Tar Heels.

    One of the videos that caught everyone’s attention is FSU defensive back Jarvis Brownlee’s Instagram live. Not only was it exciting to watch the sheer elation of the team after beating a team they were 17 point underdogs to, but it was who was watching live and interacting with the team.

    The nation’s top player, and FSU’s top commitment, Travis Hunter joined in and celebrated with his future teammates. This comes off of a recent visit to in-state Georgia, as well as the constant rumors about if he’ll remain committed to the Seminoles despite their 2-4 start to the season.

    Hunter’s actions Saturday night showed a locked-in commitment. Not only was Hunter chatting it up with Brownlee, but he was also seen talking to Sidney Williams, telling him to tell the guys to “tighten up”. Travis Jay spoke to him, and Hunter even got a nod from defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.

    No image description

    After Norvell was done speaking and the team started jumping up and down, Hunter was seen doing the same. Take a look!

