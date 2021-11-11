WATCH: Travis Hunter is getting close to a return

Seminole fans across the country collectively held their breaths when No. 1 prospect and Florida State commitment, Travis Hunter, suffered an ankle injury at the beginning of October. Hunter posted a picture of himself in an ambulance to social media and many feared the worst. Soon after, NoleGameday broke that the injury wasn't as serious as originally thought and that Hunter wouldn't need surgery to correct the issue.

While the top prospect missed the remainder of the regular season, there is optimism that he'll be able to return at some point during the playoffs. As of late, Hunter has been ramping up his rehab regiment. Earlier in the week, a video surfaced of him doing some explosive work.

Collins Hill's first playoff game after a 10-0 regular season is set for Friday night. Ahead of the matchup, Hunter continued to test the strength of his ankle. He hit the field to run sprints while rocking a pair of Florida State cleats. Hunter is looking healthier and healthier each day.

There's a chance that Hunter suits up as soon as tomorrow but it wouldn't be surprising to see him take one more week off. The original timeline was five to six weeks and we're almost to that point. He had been all over the field prior to his injury, recording 16 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 pick-six on defense and 46 catches, 691 yards, 5 receiving touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown, and 1 passing touchdown on offense. All of that production came in six games.

The Florida native will be in Tallahassee this weekend to watch Florida State and Miami go to battle. It'll be his first trip to campus since the season-opener against Notre Dame. During that timeframe, Hunter has been to Georgia twice.

Hunter plans to sign with the Seminoles in December and enroll in January. It's looking like he'll be 100% when he starts his career in garnet and gold.

