WATCH: Travis Hunter watches Jermaine Johnson break the rock

Florida State came away with a huge win against Miami on Saturday night. Trailing 28-20 in the fourth quarter, the Seminoles were able to score the last 11 points of the contest, including a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute. After the game, the team stormed the field and ran towards the student section as fireworks blasted in the air around Doak Campbell Stadium.

While there was a celebration happening on the field, the party continued in the Florida State locker room. Understandably, the team was excited as recruits in attendance watch the scene play out in the locker room.

No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter was one of those prospects that made it into the locker room after the win. While live on Instagram, Hunter cracked a smile as star defensive end Jermaine Johnson broke the rock to signify the victory. Watch the scene play out below.

Hunter was among a plethora of Florida State commitments and uncommitted targets that made it to Tallahassee this weekend. This was his first trip to campus since September. In between that time, The Collins Hill product visited Georgia twice. The win tonight goes a long way in keeping him locked in.

NoleGameday will be reaching out to Hunter and other recruits to get their take on Florida State's victory.

