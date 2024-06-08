Georgia Baseball Destroyed in Game One of NCAA Super Regional
The Georgia Bulldogs' first game in the NCAA Super Regional was certainly one to forget as the Dawgs received a massive drumming.
While fan turnout for the Dawgs’ first Super Regional in more than 15 years was a massive success, the Georgia Bulldogs' showing on the field was anything but that for game one. The Bulldogs were utterly demolished by NC State in game one by a score of 18-1.
A disastrous second inning can be attributed to the Dawgs demise as the Wolfpack turned in a staggering 11-run inning which ultimately helped the team coast to a victory. The massive early deficit was too much ground to make up and NC State was able to coast to a game one victory.
Approximately 78% of teams who win game one of the Super Regional end up taking the series. Which means the Dawgs will have their work cut out for them over the next two games if they want to in advance and continue their magical season. Game two is currently set to be played this Sunday at noon.
Georgia-NC State Super Regional Game Times
- Game 1 12 p.m. ET, Saturday
- Game 2 12 p.m. ET, Sunday
- Game 3: TBD, Monday (If necessary)
All games will be made available on ESPN+ and the SECN+ apps as well as the primary broadcast on ESPNU.
