NCAA College Baseball Regional Betting Odds - Georgia Given Best Odds to Make Super
For the second straight season, the Georgia Bulldogs are in line to host a Super Regional. Today, we take a look at the odds for them to win their regional, moving on to the Supers.
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off a quick and seemingly planned exit out of the SEC Baseball Tournament. A loss to Oklahoma ended their SEC tournament short and allowed them to prepare their pitching staff for the opening regional matchup against Binghampton on Friday.
The regional in Athens begins Friday afternoon at NOON EST on ESPN+. The Georgia Bulldogs are considered considerable favorites in the regional according to DraftKings.
Georgia Baseball Regional - Betting Odds
- Georgia -220
- Duke +300
- Oklahoma St +600
- Binghampton +6000
All odds brought to you by DraftKings.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
