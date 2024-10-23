Anthony Edwards New Adidas Commercial Takes Basketball World By Storm
As Nike brands begins to lose its luster, its been the opposite for the Adidas brand thats seen much success in the Anthony Edwards 1. The adidas brand released seven different color ways of the shoe that all sold out on the Adidas website. Since being released last December, the shoe has been held in the same regard as a Jordan brand shoe.
Airing the newest episode in the hit AE1 commercial saga it displays Anthony Edwards taking a poly graph test that reinstates how confident a ball player while parodying the 76ers, humorously highlighting the Eastern Conferences struggles. The bold and clever twist has the basketball world buzzing.
Great competitive energy, just hours before the NBA's opening night.
Anthony Edwards and the new look Minnesota Timberwolves are apart of the duo games for opening night, 10 p.m. the Timberwolves will tip-off with the Los Angeles Lakers in Crypto Arena. Entering into his fifth season in the NBA, Edwards will be meeting the Lakers for the 15th time in his career. In the 14 games he's played the Lakers, Edward's has averaged 21.6 points, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
