Georgia Basketball Routes North Florida Behind Career Night From RJ Godfrey
RJ Godfrey has a career night as Georgia takes down North Florida.
UGA basketball handed the undefeated North Florida Ospreys their first loss 90-77 Tuesday
evening. Georgia’s offense stole the show shooting 53.4 percent from the field and scoring 48
points in the paint. Clemson transfer forward RJ Godfrey posted career highs in points and
rebounds with a 21 point, 12 rebound double double. Godfrey was just two rebounds shy of a
double double at halftime. Silas Demary Jr. and Tyrin Lawrence also shined, leading the Georgia
backcourt in scoring for the second consecutive game.
The Dawgs defense impressed, holding a high scoring North Florida offense to 12.6 points under
its season average. Georgia’s freshman frontcourt duo of Asa Newell and Somto Cyril combined
for 5 blocks, continuing to make it difficult for opponents to score in the paint. In the last 3
minutes of the first half, the tenacious Georgia defense forced 3 straight turnovers, helping them
take a commanding 43 to 31 lead at the half.
North Florida hit back-to-back threes cutting the Georgia lead to just 9 points with 9:46
remaining in the second half. The Hoop Dawgs responded to this adversity by controlling the rest
of the game on both sides of the floor.
This was an impressive win for UGA considering North Florida’s early success this season
beating both Georgia Tech and South Carolina. Building momentum with performances like this
one will be key for Coach White’s team as tougher challenges await.
Georgia will go on the road for the first time this season to take on in-state rival
