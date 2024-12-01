Georgia Bulldogs Basketball Takes Care of Business Against Jacksonville
Georgia basketball cruises to an impressive 102-56 win over Jacksonville in their return to Athens
Georgia basketball did not experience any hangover from its huge victory over St. John's, getting over the century mark in a 102-56 win over Jacksonville. Six players scored in the double digits helping the electric UGA offense put up its largest point total of the season so far.
The Bulldogs started hot, scoring 53 points in the first half. An early 18-4 scoring run propelled Georgia and gave them the confidence to control the rest of the game. Tyrin Lawrence, Blue Cain, Dakota Leffew, and Dylan James all hit three-pointers during this run.
Dakota Leffew led the way scoring 16 points and hitting 4 of his 5 three-pointers. The Mount St. Mary's transfer has quickly emerged as one of the Bulldog's go-to scorers. Dylan James also impressed, scoring 13 points and connecting on 4 threes of his own. James is continuing to build confidence after his breakout performance against St. John's.
Turnovers have been a huge issue for Georgia throughout this young season, however, they did show great improvement against Jacksonville only turning it over 12 times. This is only the second time that Georgia has had fewer than 13 turnovers in a game this season. Turnovers are an issue that coach White's team will need to continue to clean up as conference play approaches.
Georgia will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Athens Tuesday night at 7 pm.
Other Georgia News:
- Could Georgia Be Punished for Playing in the SEC Championship?
- Georgia Football Looks To Finish 2025 Signing Class as Signing Day Approaches
- Georgia's Kirby Smart Speaks Out Against College Football Playoff Rankings
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily