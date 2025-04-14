Georgia Lands Former BYU Forward Kanon Catchings Out of the NCAA Transfer Portal
The Georgia Bulldogs have added former BYU Forward, Kanon Catchings out of the portal. The former Top-40 prospect lands with the Bulldogs.
Former BYU forward Kanon Catchings has officially committed to the University of Georgia, continuing a busy offseason of roster moves for the Bulldogs. Catchings, a 6’9”, 185-pound forward from Brownsburg, Indiana, brings size, athleticism, and NCAA Tournament experience to Athens.
During the past season with the Cougars, Catchings averaged 7.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 41% from the field. His contributions helped BYU reach the Sweet 16, providing valuable postseason experience that will be a welcome addition to Georgia’s rotation.
Catchings becomes the latest portal pickup for Head Coach Mike White, who continues to build depth and versatility through key transfers. By adding Catchings, White gains a long, skilled wing with upside, one who has already proven he can contribute at a high level of competition.
Georgia fans can expect Catchings to bring energy on both ends of the floor, with the potential to grow into an impactful piece as the Bulldogs aim to make noise in the SEC next season.