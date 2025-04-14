Dawgs Daily

Georgia Lands Former BYU Forward Kanon Catchings Out of the NCAA Transfer Portal

Gage Fulford

Feb 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; BYU Cougars forward Kanon Catchings (6) shoots a three-point shot while Arizona Wildcats forward Carter Bryant (9) fails to block him during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; BYU Cougars forward Kanon Catchings (6) shoots a three-point shot while Arizona Wildcats forward Carter Bryant (9) fails to block him during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs have added former BYU Forward, Kanon Catchings out of the portal. The former Top-40 prospect lands with the Bulldogs.

Former BYU forward Kanon Catchings has officially committed to the University of Georgia, continuing a busy offseason of roster moves for the Bulldogs. Catchings, a 6’9”, 185-pound forward from Brownsburg, Indiana, brings size, athleticism, and NCAA Tournament experience to Athens.

During the past season with the Cougars, Catchings averaged 7.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 41% from the field. His contributions helped BYU reach the Sweet 16, providing valuable postseason experience that will be a welcome addition to Georgia’s rotation.

Catchings becomes the latest portal pickup for Head Coach Mike White, who continues to build depth and versatility through key transfers. By adding Catchings, White gains a long, skilled wing with upside, one who has already proven he can contribute at a high level of competition.

Georgia fans can expect Catchings to bring energy on both ends of the floor, with the potential to grow into an impactful piece as the Bulldogs aim to make noise in the SEC next season. 

Published
Gage Fulford
GAGE FULFORD

As a writer for Sports Illustrated covering Georgia athletics, Gage aims to give you an honest, in-depth look at everything happening with Georgia sports. As a current high-school football coach Fulford a true passion for the team and a deep knowledge of the games. Whether it is a breakdown on action or providing insights you won’t find anywhere else.

Home/Georgia Bulldogs Basketball