Georgia vs Georgia Tech Final - Dawgs Topple Tech
Georgia outlasted rival Georgia Tech Friday night 77-69 due to an impressive 48-point second
half. This is the first time Georgia has won in Atlanta since 2018.
UGA’s offense started out sluggish in the first half, missing all nine three-point attempts and only
scoring 29 points. Though it was a less than inspiring start, the Dawgs made up for it in the
second half scoring a whopping 48 points. Sophomore guard Silas Demary Jr. led the way
putting up an impressive stat line of 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists. Demary Jr. continues to
have a consistent and impactful start to this season.
High effort defense has been a trend to start the season for the Bulldogs and last night was no
different. Both the frontcourt and backcourt have proved to be strong defensive units. This
defense helped Georgia through their scoring struggles in the first half holding Georgia Tech to
just 19 points.
With 8:34 left in the game, freshman superstar Asa Newell hit a pivotal three to put the Dawgs
up by 6. This shot propelled Georgia's offense and helped them control the rest of the game. Asa
Newell has had many impressive moments to start this season, but this felt like his most
impactful shot yet.
Georgia will get a much needed four-day rest before taking on Alabama A&M Tuesday night in
Athens.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily