Georgia vs Mississippi State Men's Basketball: Heartbreak for UGA
Georgia men's basketball loses second home game of the year to Mississippi State 76-75.
Despite an incredible second-half effort, Georgia once again found themselves on the losing end of a thriller in Athens. This loss makes Georgia 16-8 overall and 4-7 in conference.
After trailing 40-32 at the half, the Bulldogs played an inspired second half. UGA trailed by 1 point with 7 seconds remaining and Mississippi State forward Cameron Matthews at the free throw line, shooting a 1 and 1.
Matthews missed the first, resulting in Silas Demary Jr. grabbing the rebound and running down the court. As the clock winded down, Demary drove to the basket and just before he attempted the game-winning shot, he had the ball stolen by Mississippi State.
Silas Demary Jr. led Georgia in scoring with a career-high 23 points. Demary had an incredible performance that should not be forgotten. RJ Godfrey, Asa Newell, and Dakota Leffew also scored in the double digits.
While this was about as heartbreaking of a loss imaginable, the Bulldogs still have everything in front of them as the NCAA tournament quickly approaches. With 7 games remaining and Georgia projecting to be right on the edge of an NCAA tournament appearance, the Bulldogs will have to find a way to get some key wins down the stretch
Coach White will be tasked with picking his team back up and preparing them for a quick turnaround against Texas A&M on Tuesday in College Station.
