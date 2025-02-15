Dawgs Daily

Georgia vs Missouri Men's Basketball: More Second-Half Woes for UGA

Georgia men's basketball comes out of the half ice cold in 87-74 loss to Missouri.

Austin Mixon

Feb 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White looks on during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White looks on during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Georgia men's basketball comes out of the half ice cold in 87-74 loss to Missouri.

After playing an inspired first half Saturday afternoon, Georgia once again collapsed in the second. Missouri outscored UGA 49-34 in the frame. This loss makes UGA 16-10 on the season and 4-10 in SEC play.

This is the second straight game that Georgia has been dominated in the second half. Georgia could not find any of the offensive rhythm that it had created in the first, leading to Missouri pulling away quickly.

Asa Newell had a spectacular game for the Bulldogs with a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double and 3 blocks. Newell continues to put up huge numbers in his freshman season. Silas Demary Jr. also impressed scoring 16 points.

With Georgia projected to be a bubble team and five games remaining in the regular season, the Bulldogs will almost certainly have to find a way to win 3 more regular season games to remain in tournament contention.

Georgia will have a week off before traveling to play #1 ranked Auburn Saturday at 4 pm.

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Published |Modified
Austin Mixon
AUSTIN MIXON

Current Junior in the sports management program at the University of Georgia. Covering the Georgia Bulldogs basketball team as an intern.

Home/Georgia Bulldogs Basketball