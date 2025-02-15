Georgia vs Missouri Men's Basketball: More Second-Half Woes for UGA
Georgia men's basketball comes out of the half ice cold in 87-74 loss to Missouri.
After playing an inspired first half Saturday afternoon, Georgia once again collapsed in the second. Missouri outscored UGA 49-34 in the frame. This loss makes UGA 16-10 on the season and 4-10 in SEC play.
This is the second straight game that Georgia has been dominated in the second half. Georgia could not find any of the offensive rhythm that it had created in the first, leading to Missouri pulling away quickly.
Asa Newell had a spectacular game for the Bulldogs with a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double and 3 blocks. Newell continues to put up huge numbers in his freshman season. Silas Demary Jr. also impressed scoring 16 points.
With Georgia projected to be a bubble team and five games remaining in the regular season, the Bulldogs will almost certainly have to find a way to win 3 more regular season games to remain in tournament contention.
Georgia will have a week off before traveling to play #1 ranked Auburn Saturday at 4 pm.
