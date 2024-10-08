Kareem Stagg Announces Commitment to Georgia
Kareem Stagg, a 2025 prospect, has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs are getting ready to start their 2024 season campaign under head coach Mike White and the program just got some big news ahead of the season. The 2024 recruiting class wrapped up nicely for White and his staff and now the 2025 class is starting to heat up. Kareem Stagg, a center, has announced his commitment to Georgia.
Stagg is rated as the 107th-best player in the country, the 18th-best center and the 18th-best player in the state of Florida. He is currently at IMG Academy. Stagg took an official visit to Georgia back in August, took a visit to Michigan a little later and has now committed to the Bulldogs. Stagg is listed at 6-8 220 pounds.
Stagg joins Jacob Wilkins in the 2025 class. Wilkins, son of NBA legend Dominique Wilkins, is a rising prospect in the class and is currently at Grayson High School in the state of Georgia. The Bulldogs recently signed a very nice 2024 class that was headlined by five-star Asa Newell and now the 2025 class is shaping up to be another good one. The 2025 class currently ranks as the 13-best in the country.
