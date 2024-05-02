Dawgs Daily

Georgia Football Head Coach Kirby Smart Receives Contract Extension

Apr 13, 2024; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart stands on the field during / Mady Mertens-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has received a two-year contract extension.

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has received a two-year contract extension and will once again make him the highest-paid head coach in college football. The contract is good for a$1.75 million raise and an annual salary of $13 million per year, with bonuses up to $1.55 million, the University announced.

The Georgia football program has had immense success under Coach Kirby. The Bulldogs have won two national titles, two SEC titles and Smart has an overall record of 94-16 since taking over back in 2016. After winning the national championship in 2021, Smart received a 10-year contract

The Bulldogs are expected to have another successful season in 2024 as the roster is loaded down with NFL talent yet again. They will face a tough schedule with opponents like Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss being on the road, but many believe Georgia is still the favorite to win the national title. Somethinng that will likely remain a common theme with Coach Smart at the healm.

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass
  • Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech

