2025 WR, Thomas Blackshear Commits to Georgia Football
Georgia has added another commit in the 2025 class as Calvary Day wide receiver Thomas Blackshear has announced he's committed to Georgia.
As the spring heats up and turns to summer, colleges all around the country will prepare to host the nation's premier talents for official visits. It's the time of the year when commitments start to fly off the board and spots become accounted for in the 2025 class. Georgia already has (8) commitments, and Sunday, they've added their 9th.
Calvary Day WR (Savannah, Ga) Thomas Blackshear has committed to play his college football for the Georgia Bulldogs. Blackshear chose Georgia over Tennessee and others.
Georgia 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, tE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
Blackshear is the first WR commit in the class, though he's not the first offensive target. Georgia's two tight-end commits are the highest-ranked tandem in the 2025 class at the moment. Additionally, Georgia has the chance to land some elite prospects at the receiver position in the class. CJ Wiley and Travis Smith are both ranked inside the top 100 and reside in the state of Georgia.
