AP Poll Rankings: Georgia Bulldogs Stay Put After Week 7

See where the Georgia Bulldogs landed in the latest AP Poll rankings for the 2024 college football season.

Christian Kirby II

Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs mascot Hairy Dawg on the field before a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The dust has settled on week 7 of the 2024 college football season, which featured a handful of exciting matchups and near upsets throughout the day. The most notable of these matchups include Texas' dominating victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, Oregon's instant-classic triumph over Ohio State, and both LSU and Penn State's thrilling victories in overtime.

With so many exciting finishes and massive storylines, the AP Poll's top-25 rankings have received a huge update. Here are the latest top-25 rankings as we head into week 8 of the 2024 college football season.

AP Poll Rankings After Week 7

  1. Texas
  2. Oregon
  3. Penn State
  4. Ohio State
  5. Georgia
  6. Miami
  7. Alabama
  8. LSU
  9. Iowa State
  10. Clemson
  11. Tennessee
  12. Notre Dame
  13. BYU
  14. Texas A&M
  15. Boise State
  16. Indiana
  17. Kansas State
  18. Ole Miss
  19. Missouri
  20. Pittsburgh
  21. SMU
  22. Illinois
  23. Army
  24. Michigan
  25. Navy

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

