AP Poll Rankings: Georgia Bulldogs Stay Put After Week 7
See where the Georgia Bulldogs landed in the latest AP Poll rankings for the 2024 college football season.
The dust has settled on week 7 of the 2024 college football season, which featured a handful of exciting matchups and near upsets throughout the day. The most notable of these matchups include Texas' dominating victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, Oregon's instant-classic triumph over Ohio State, and both LSU and Penn State's thrilling victories in overtime.
With so many exciting finishes and massive storylines, the AP Poll's top-25 rankings have received a huge update. Here are the latest top-25 rankings as we head into week 8 of the 2024 college football season.
AP Poll Rankings After Week 7
- Texas
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Miami
- Alabama
- LSU
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Notre Dame
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Boise State
- Indiana
- Kansas State
- Ole Miss
- Missouri
- Pittsburgh
- SMU
- Illinois
- Army
- Michigan
- Navy
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
