BREAKING: Georgia Football Earns Commitment From 5-Star Linebacker in 2025 Class
The Georgia Bulldogs have just earned a massive commitment from a 5-star recruit in the 2025 class.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been known for their elite talent and development on defense and are especially known for their ability to do so at the linebacker position. The Dawgs huge streak at this position continues as Zayden Walker has announced his commitment to the University of Georgia.
Walker, a 5-star prospect from Ellaville, Georgia is the nation’s No.2 ranked linebacker in the class of 2025 and is the 23rd overall ranked player nationally. His addition to the Bulldogs’ already stacked linebacker room will ensure that the Dawgs continue to produce high-quality backers for many years to come.
Walker is the 10th commit in the Bulldogs 2025 recruiting class, which currently ranks 15th in the nation. The linebacker’s commitment will likely create momentum on the recruiting trail for Kirby Smart and his staff moving forward
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Poised for Deep Run in College Baseball Tournament
- Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Ohio State Predicted to Have Defense Comparable to 2021 Georgia
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K