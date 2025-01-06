Brock Bowers Concludes Historic Rookie Season With Las Vegas Raiders
Former Georgia Bulldog Brock Bowers has just finished a historic season in his first year in the NFL.
The NFL regular season is nearing its end and multiple teams that have not made the playoffs have concluded their 2024 campaigns. Amongst those teams are the Las Vegas Raiders, who finished the year 4-13. While Las Vegas' 2024 season was one to forget, one player in the Silver and Black had a season to remember.
Rookie tight end Brock Bowers, a first-round draft pick from the University of Georgia, completed one of the most historic rookie seasons in league history, breaking numerous rookie records for his position. Bowers finished the year with 112 receptions, five touchdowns, and 1,194 yards, which holds the record for most receptions by any rookie in a single season. Bowers' 1,194 receiving yards is also the most by any rookie tight end in history.
Bowers' fantastic rookie season is not only a testament to his athletic ability and skills but is also an excellent showcase of his professionalism. Throughout the 2024 season, numerous teammates stepped forward to speak on the young rookie's maturity, as well as his "football only" mindset. The Raiders' tight end will look to recreate his success in his year two campaign.
