Caden Harris Commits to Georgia Football
The Georgia Bulldogs have started to pick up some momentum on the recruiting trail over the last month and it has only continued to build. Caden Harris has announced his commitment to Georgia. The former Vanderbilt commit now joins the Bulldogs commitment list in the class of 2026.
A four-star and the number one ranked player in the state of Tennessee, Harris is expected to start his career at the cornerback position for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs will continue to host athletes on official visits over the next few weeks. Since official visits started, Justice Fitzpatrick, Ryan Mosley, Zachary Lewis and Carter Luckie have all committed to Georgia.
Georgia has been known to fire off a list of commits during the summer and this year is proving to follow that trend. With 14 players now committed, it's likely that Georgia will add quite a few more players over the next month.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily