Christian Garrett Commits to Georgia Football
The Georgia Bulldogs are keeping the momentum rolling on their 2025 recruiting class with their latest commitment.
As the offseason rolls on, the Georgia Bulldogs have been constantly making moves to build momentum for their 2025 recruiting class. The momentum seems to finally be paying off, as they have earned yet another commitment. Garrett was originally scheduled to make his collegiate commitment on July 20th according to previous reports. However, following his weekend official visit in Athens, Georgia, he's seen enough of the recruitment process and is shutting it down.
Christian Garrett, a defensive lineman from Bogart, Georgia has just announced his commitment to the University of Georgia. According to 247 Sports, Garrett is currently a 4-star prospect who also competes in track and field events. His athletic abilities will likely allow for him to be a major contributor on the Bulldogs’ front six.
With the addition of Garrett, the Bulldogs 2025 class is shaping up to be another fantastic addition to Kirby Smart’s resume. Georgia now has a total of 11 players committed and their class ranks in the top-10 in the nation.
Georgia Football 2025 Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Christian Garrett, DL
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Baseball On the Verge of Making Team History
- Packers Rookie Javon Bullard Receives Praise From Fellow Teammate
- Georgia Official Visits Weekend 1 - Highlights From a Star-Studded Group
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K