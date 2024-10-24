Dawgs Daily

College Football Games Georgia Fans Should Pay Attention to During the Bye Week

Christian Kirby II

Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs fans in the stands against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the third quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs fans in the stands against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the third quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
While the Georgia Bulldogs may not play this Saturday, a handful of consequential football games are still taking place.

Week 9 of the rapidly developing college football season has arrived, and the Georgia Bulldogs have reached their second bye week of the 2024 season, which unfortunately means the Dawgs will not be in action this Saturday. But while Georgia fans won't be able to watch their favorite team, there are still a handful of major college football games to pay attention to. Below are some college football games that Georgia fans may want to tune in to.

1. Oklahoma Sooners vs Ole Miss Rebels

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart
Oct 12, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) looks on against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Ole Miss is one of the few remaining SEC teams on the Bulldogs' regular season schedule in 2024 and has had an up-and-down season, to say the least. With two losses already under their belt, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will host a gritty Oklahoma defense this Saturday as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive and get back in the win column following their overtime loss LSU.

2. Illinois Fighting Illini vs Oregon Ducks

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While neither of these teams are on Georgia's regular season schedule, the No.1 ranked Oregon Ducks are a team that Bulldog fans have paid close attention to since former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning took over as the Ducks' head coach. Lanning and his team will host Illinois this Saturday in a game that could have major playoff and Big 10 Championship implications.

3. Missouri Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe
Oct 19, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) scrambles against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Alabama has notoriously been a thorn in Georgia's side over the years and remains the only team that has beaten Georgia over the last three seasons. However, the Tide has lost two of their last three games and is desperately trying to get a hold of their 2024 season as they host the Missouri Tigers this Saturday. This game will surely be one the Dawg fans want to pay attention to.

4. Texas vs Vanderbilt

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker sacks Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker sacks Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers in the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday October 19, 2024. / Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After suffering their first loss of the season to the Georgia Bulldogs last week, the Texas Longhorns travel to Nashville, Tennessee to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. Vanderbilt is ranked for the first time in more than a decade and is currently undefeated at home, which makes this matchup much more interesting than expected.

5. LSU vs Texas A&M

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier
Oct 19, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) along with teammates and head coach Brian Kelly sing the LSU alma mater after a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU won 34-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

In arguably the biggest game of the week, the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies face off in College Station on Saturday for the No.1 spot in the SEC standings. While neither of these teams are on Georgia's regular season schedule, the likelihood that the Bulldogs will face one of these teams in the postseason remains extremely high.

The Bulldogs will return to action on Saturday, November, 2nd when they travel to Jacksonville when they face the Florida Gators for their annual rivalry game. Georgia has won six of the last seven contests and is currently on a three-game win streak against the Gators. 

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

