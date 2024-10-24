College Football Games Georgia Fans Should Pay Attention to During the Bye Week
While the Georgia Bulldogs may not play this Saturday, a handful of consequential football games are still taking place.
Week 9 of the rapidly developing college football season has arrived, and the Georgia Bulldogs have reached their second bye week of the 2024 season, which unfortunately means the Dawgs will not be in action this Saturday. But while Georgia fans won't be able to watch their favorite team, there are still a handful of major college football games to pay attention to. Below are some college football games that Georgia fans may want to tune in to.
1. Oklahoma Sooners vs Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss is one of the few remaining SEC teams on the Bulldogs' regular season schedule in 2024 and has had an up-and-down season, to say the least. With two losses already under their belt, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will host a gritty Oklahoma defense this Saturday as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive and get back in the win column following their overtime loss LSU.
2. Illinois Fighting Illini vs Oregon Ducks
While neither of these teams are on Georgia's regular season schedule, the No.1 ranked Oregon Ducks are a team that Bulldog fans have paid close attention to since former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning took over as the Ducks' head coach. Lanning and his team will host Illinois this Saturday in a game that could have major playoff and Big 10 Championship implications.
3. Missouri Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama has notoriously been a thorn in Georgia's side over the years and remains the only team that has beaten Georgia over the last three seasons. However, the Tide has lost two of their last three games and is desperately trying to get a hold of their 2024 season as they host the Missouri Tigers this Saturday. This game will surely be one the Dawg fans want to pay attention to.
4. Texas vs Vanderbilt
After suffering their first loss of the season to the Georgia Bulldogs last week, the Texas Longhorns travel to Nashville, Tennessee to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. Vanderbilt is ranked for the first time in more than a decade and is currently undefeated at home, which makes this matchup much more interesting than expected.
5. LSU vs Texas A&M
In arguably the biggest game of the week, the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies face off in College Station on Saturday for the No.1 spot in the SEC standings. While neither of these teams are on Georgia's regular season schedule, the likelihood that the Bulldogs will face one of these teams in the postseason remains extremely high.
The Bulldogs will return to action on Saturday, November, 2nd when they travel to Jacksonville when they face the Florida Gators for their annual rivalry game. Georgia has won six of the last seven contests and is currently on a three-game win streak against the Gators.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
