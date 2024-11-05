College Football Playoff Rankings: Predicting Where Georgia Lands
See where Dawgs Daily predicts the Georgia Bulldogs to land in the first college football playoff rankings of the 2024 season.
Week 11 of the 2024 college football season has arrived, which means that the College Football Playoff Committee is expected to release its first playoff rankings of the season. With so much turbulence and surprises within the season thus far, the initial rankings are sure to spark debates between fans and experts alike.
The Georgia Bulldogs' ranking will be interesting to see. Currently, the Dawgs boast a 7-1 record, are currently ranked second in the country, and possess dominant wins over top-25 team Clemson and top-10 team the Texas Longhorns. But despite their high rankings and impressive wins, there have been points this season when the Dawgs have not played up to their standard. This could be taken into consideration by teh committee when the initial rankings come out.
The Bulldogs will continue their 2024 season this Saturday when they travel to Oxford, Mississippi, to face the Ole Miss Rebels. This will be Georgia's first trip to Oxford since 2016 and the Dawgs have not won in "The Grove" since the 2011 season.
College Football Playoff Rankings (Prediction)
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Miami
- Georgia
- Indiana
- Texas
- Penn State
- BYU
- Notre Dame
- SMU
- Alabama
- Boise State
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily