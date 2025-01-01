College Gameday Makes Picks and Predictions in Georgia vs Notre Dame
The Sugar Bowl is set to kick off at 7:45 PM EST on January 1st between Georgia and Notre Dame. Here's how the ESPN Gameday Set picked the matchup.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Wednesday night inside the Superdome in New Orleans. The winner of this year's Sugar Bowl punches their ticket to the Orange Bowl to face off against Penn State.
ESPN's College Gameday crew has made their selections and predictions for the matchup:
- Desmond Howard: I'm going with Notre Dame.
- Nick Saban: I'm going to take Georgia. I believe in Gunner Stockton. He's a winner. Georgia knows how to play in these games.
- Pat McAfee: My name is Patrick McAfee, pretty Irish, I never pick Notre Dame, it continues today.
- Kirk Herbstreit: I really think Notre Dame is going to come up with a plan that keeps them in this game, but it's Georgia that wins.
- Lee Corso: I never pick against the Catholics. Gimme the Irish.
While rumors and doubts have surfaced surrounding tonight's kickoff, reports indicate that the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish is expected to begin at its normal scheduled time.
As of now, kickoff for tonight's game is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN. Further information will be provided should new details emerge.
Pregame Odds
- Georgia (-1.0) on FanDuel
- Total: 45.5 points
