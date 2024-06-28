Dijon Lee Announces College Commitment Decision
An extremely talented cornerback prospect has just announced which team he will be committing to.
Dijon Lee, one of the nation’s most coveted recruits in the 2025 recruiting class, has just announced his college commitment decision. The California native will continue his football career for Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Lee was heavily recruited by other major SEC programs such as the Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs, but ultimately decided to join the Crimson Tide. His decision is a massive win for Kalen DeBoer and his staff who have been questioned for their ability to recruit the southeastern region with Nick Saban no longer with the program.
For Georgia, Lee’s decision is certainly a frustrating loss on the recruiting trail but should not discourage Bulldogs fans in the slightest. The Dawgs still currently have a top-3 ranked class for this cycle and will almost certainly add more talented players before signing day.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
