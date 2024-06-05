EA Sports College Football Video Game Ranks Sanford Stadium as a Top-3 Environment
According to EA Sports' new video game, the Georgia Bulldogs' home environment is one of the best in all of college football.
Sanford Stadium has earned a reputation as one of the most iconic environments in the sport of college football. The stadium’s iconic hedges and energetic atmosphere provide fans of the Georgia Bulldogs with an experience that rivals any other in the sport.
Video game developer EA Sports seems to agree with this sentiment as well. During the company’s gameplay deep dive for its upcoming college football video game, a clip featuring Sanford Stadium revealed that the venue was ranked as the 3rd toughest environment in the entire game.
While a video game might not fully represent real-life and stadium environments probably can’t be ranked in a numerical order. EA Sports regarding Sanford Stadium so high in their game does suggest that the Bulldogs have one of the best home environments in all of college football.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
