Skip to main content

ESPN College Gameday Makes Picks for SECCG

ESPN's college gameday crew made their picks for the SEC Championship game between LSU and Georgia.

Championship weekend has officially arrived as the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are set to take on one another in the 2022 SEC Championship game. Right now, the Bulldogs are listed as a 17.5-point favorite over the Tigers.

A win this weekend for Georgia would go a long way as they would clinch their second SEC title under Kirby Smart and lock up the top seed for the college football playoffs. Doing so would also allow them to play their semifinal game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia's playoff hopes could survive a loss to LSU but they would lose their right to the No. 1. 

The Tigers remain one of the few SEC schools that Smart has yet to beat during his time at Georgia. He and his team look to end that losing streak today and capture an SEC Championship as the playoffs are coming up around the corner. 

So as the SEC championship nears kickoff time, ESPN's college gameday crew made their picks for today's matchup and it was Dawgs across the board: 

  • Desmond Howard: Georgia
  • Pat McAfee: Georgia
  • LaDainian Tomlinson (Guest Picker): Georgia
  • Kirk Herbstreit: Georgia
  • Lee Corso: Georgia

How to Watch Georgia vs LSU

  • Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 3rd, 2022
  • Game time: 4:00 pm ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Scroll to Continue

Read More

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

20220903_SecondHalf_CLS_003 (1)
Football

Final Georgia Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with LSU

By Jonathan Williams
USATSI_19522200
News

SEC Championship to feature familiar name for Bulldogs fans.

By Christian Kirby II
211204_AJW_FB_SEC_CHAMP_2339-X4
News

Georgia Set to Put Nation's Longest Winning Streak on The Line

By Joseph Griffin
20221126_AJW_FB_GT_3693
Football

Get Up; It's Gameday! No. 1 Georgia vs No. 14 LSU

By Jonathan Williams
LSUvsUGA0376-X2
News

How to watch: Georgia vs LSU

By Christian Kirby II
21D22AA4-7F54-4FBE-90F0-44324917CB44
Football

WATCH: Georgia Releases Trailer for SEC Championship

By Jonathan Williams
Screen Shot 2022-12-02 at 9.07.43 PM
News

Georgia Defeats Florida A&M 68-46

By Christian Kirby II
20221105_AJW_FB_TN_1926-X4
News

ESPN Analyst: "Stetson Bennett Needs to get More Love."

By Christian Goeckel