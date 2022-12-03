ESPN College Gameday Makes Picks for SECCG

Championship weekend has officially arrived as the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are set to take on one another in the 2022 SEC Championship game. Right now, the Bulldogs are listed as a 17.5-point favorite over the Tigers.

A win this weekend for Georgia would go a long way as they would clinch their second SEC title under Kirby Smart and lock up the top seed for the college football playoffs. Doing so would also allow them to play their semifinal game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia's playoff hopes could survive a loss to LSU but they would lose their right to the No. 1.

The Tigers remain one of the few SEC schools that Smart has yet to beat during his time at Georgia. He and his team look to end that losing streak today and capture an SEC Championship as the playoffs are coming up around the corner.

So as the SEC championship nears kickoff time, ESPN's college gameday crew made their picks for today's matchup and it was Dawgs across the board:

Desmond Howard: Georgia

Pat McAfee: Georgia

LaDainian Tomlinson (Guest Picker): Georgia

Kirk Herbstreit: Georgia

Lee Corso: Georgia

How to Watch Georgia vs LSU

Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 3rd, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 3rd, 2022 Game time: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET TV: CBS

CBS Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN