Every Sugar Bowl Result in Georgia Football History
Every single result from the Georgia Bulldogs' extensive history in the iconic Sugar Bowl game.
The Sugar Bowl. One of college football's most recognizable spectacles and home to some of Georgia football's most iconic moments including the Dawgs' 1980 national title, a massive "blackout" win over Hawaii, and the beginning of a bowl game win streak that has yet to be snapped for Georgia.
The Bullogs are set to appear in the Sugar Bowl once again this season as their victory over the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Championship provided them with an auto-bid spot in the College Football Playoff. The Dawgs will await the winner of Notre Dame and Indiana as they prepare to face the winner of this contest on January 1st, 2025.
Since its conception in 1935, the Georgia Bulldogs have appeared in 11 total Sugar Bowls and have earned a record a 5-6. Their biggest win came in 2008 when the Dawgs thrashed the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in their "blackout" uniforms to the tune of a 41-10 beating. While their biggest loss took place in 1977 when the Dawgs were defeated 3-27 by Pitt.
Georgia Bulldogs Sugar Bowl History:
1947 VS unc (20-10) W
1969 Vs Arkansas (2-16) L
1977 Vs Pitt (3-27) L
1981 Vs ND (17-10) W
1982 vs Pitt (24-20) L
1983 vs Penn state (27-23) L
2003 vs FSU (26-13) W
2006 vs WVU (38-35) L
2008 vs Hawaii (41-10) W
2019 vs Texas (28-21) L
2020 vs Baylor (26-14) W
