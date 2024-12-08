FINAL: Georgia Wins SEC Championship in Overtime Thriller
The Georgia Bulldogs have been crowned champions of the SEC following a massive win in overtime.
Sixty minutes of football was not enough to crown a winner between the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns, as it would take an overtime finish for the Georgia Bulldogs to be crowned champions of the SEC. The final score was 22-19
Early on, both teams struggled to gain their footing offensively, as the halftime score was just 6-3. The biggest story of the first half, however, was the injury of Bulldogs' quarterback Carson Beck. On the final play of the first half, Beck suffered an injury to his throwing arm and would be ruled out for the remainder of the game. Gunner Stockton would play the entire second half and would lead the Dawgs down the field for a touchdown in his first drive.
The pivotal moment of the game came in the final three minutes as the Bulldogs held a one-score lead. Texas intercepted a Gunner Stockton pass to begin their potential go-ahead drive at their 34-yard line. The Longhorns were able to march the ball down to the Bulldogs' red zone and kick a game-tying field goal to send the game to overtime.
The Longhorns had the ball first and ultimately settled for a field goal, providing Georgia the opportunity to win the game with a touchdown. It would be Carson Beck who came in for the final play as Trevor Etienne scored a touchdown to give the Dawgs the win.
With the victory, Georgia has now earned a bye week. Coverage for the final College Football Playoff selection show will begin tomorrow at noon.
