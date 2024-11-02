Dawgs Daily

Final Injury Report: Georgia Football vs Florida

Here is the final injury report as the Georgia Bulldogs prepare to take on one of their most hated rivals, the Florida Gators.

The Georgia Bulldogs are just hours away from their annual matchup with the Florida Gators and want to earn their fourth straight victory in the series. The Bulldogs, however, will be have to do so without a handful of key contributors.

According to the latest injury report, the Dawgs are expected to be down a handful of key players such as linebacker Smael Mondon and wide receiver Anthony Evans III. Mondon has been battling a foot injury throughout the 2024 season, but Evans injury is recent news that remains somewhat unclear.

Both of these teams are heading into this matchup with many injuries and will need their depth players to step up in a big way. Kickoff for this historic rivalry is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.

Georgia vs Florida Injury Report:

Georgia 

  • Roderick Robinson, RB, Out
  • Anthony Evans, WR, Out
  • Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, DJ, Out 
  • Tate Ratledge, OL, Probable
  • Branson Robinson, RB, Out
  • Smael Mondon, LB, Out
  • Jordan Hall, DL, Probable
  • Dan Jackson, DB, Out (1st half)
  • Joenel Aguero, DB, Out (1st half)

Florida 

  • Graham Mertz, QB, Out 
  • Ja'Keem Jackson, DB, Out
  • Jason Marshall Jr., DB, Out
  • Eugene Wilson III, WR, Out
  • Asa Turner, DB, Out
  • Kahleil Jackson, WR, Out
  • Devon Manuel, OL, Out 
  • Roderick Kearney, OL, Out
  • Jamari Lyons, DL, Out
  • Montrell Johnson Jr., RB, Questionable
  • R.J. Moten, LB, Questionable
  • Damieon George Jr., OL, Questionable 

How to Watch Georgia vs Florida

  • Gameday: Saturday, November 2nd. 2024
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
  • Location: Everbank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

