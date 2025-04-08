Carysn Bakers Cut the List To Five, Includes Georgia Amongst Ohio State and Clemson
4-star RB, Carsyn Baker has cut his list to an offical top-5. We take a look at where things stand as he includes Georgia amongst a group of powerhosue recruiting programs.
Carsyn Baker, a dynamic 4-star running back out of Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia, has officially included the University of Georgia in his list of top 5 potential destinations for his college football career. Joining Georgia on this exclusive list are some of the nation’s most prestigious programs: Clemson, South Carolina, Ohio State, and Florida State. As one of the top recruits in the country, Baker’s decision is closely watched by fans and analysts alike, as each of these schools has the opportunity to land a true game changer.
Baker is a 10.63 100-meter runner at nearly 6'1, 200 pounds and has produced at a high-level for a really good high school program in Langston Hughes. Baker was on campus in Athens in mid-january for Junior Day with the Dawgs, but doesn't have an official visit date set just yet with Georgia.
Baker, who has excelled at Langston Hughes, one of the top high schools in Georgia, has made a name for himself as a running back with exceptional vision, a lethal jump cut, and relentless effort. His ability to read defenses and make quick, explosive cuts has made him a standout on the field. Whether it’s bouncing to the outside or finding the smallest hole to squeeze through, Baker’s vision allows him to be a true playmaker every time he touches the ball. His jump cut, in particular, allows him to break tacklers and set up his next move with his talents.
As Baker approaches the final stages of his recruitment, schools like Georgia are making their pitch to one of the most talented prospects in the country. Regardless of where he ultimately chooses, one of these five programs, Georgia, Clemson, South Carolina, Ohio State, or Florida State, will be fortunate to have him as part of their future. His talent, relentless drive, and unmatched skills will undoubtedly have a significant impact at the next level. For now, the spotlight remains on Carsyn Baker, and the college football world eagerly awaits his decision.
