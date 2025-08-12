Former Georgia Offensive Lineman Dylan Fairchild Dazzles In Preseason Debut vs Eagles

Dylan Fairchild looked the part in Preseason Week 1 for the #Bengals, taking ownership of the starting left guard position.



Among his fellow 2025 rookie linemen, he ranked:



3rd - PFF Offensive Grade (89.5)

5th - PFF Run Blocking (84.9)

7th - PFF Pass Blocking (81.2)