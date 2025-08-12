Former Georgia Offensive Lineman Dylan Fairchild Dazzles In Preseason Debut vs Eagles
Dylan Fairchild may very well have earned himself a starting role with the Bengals with the season kicking off in less than a month. This past week, he ran with the starters in a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite playing on 16 snaps, Dylan Fairchild put together an elite performance for the Cincinnati Bengals and showcased he could become a cornerstone piece on their offensive line.
Per Pro Football Focus, Fairchild finished with an 89.5 offensive grade, an 84.9 run blocking grade, and an 81.9 pass blocking grade. Fairchild ranked in the top 10 in each of these three categories among rookie offensive linemen. He ranked third in offensive grade, fifth in run blocking grade, and seventh in pass blocking.
At Georgia, Fairchild was well accomplished and was named to the AP All-American second-team and was a coaches second-team all-sec selection. In 2023, he played in all 14 games for Georgia. With his elite play in college, he was selected in the third round of the NFL draft by the Bengals. He’s already making headway and establishing himself as a dependable player for Cincinnati moving forward. Fairchild fills an immediate need for the Bengals, who have struggled at the guard position and on the interior of their offensive line, ranking near the bottom of the league in the aforementioned categories. Despite being a rookie, Fairchild provides stability and toughness that the Bengals have been lacking at the guard spot.