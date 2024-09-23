Georgia - Alabama Will Begin a New Coaching Saga in College Football
As Georgia and Alabama prepare for their regular season bout, the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide's head coaches prepare for a new beginning.
For decades, college football has been home to some of the brightest minds who bring revolutionary ideas and changes that send ripples throughout the entire sport. The high prestige of coaching in college football has brought numerous exciting battles not only between teams on the field but also between the two head coaches on the sidelines. This Saturday, fans will be treated to a brand new battle between two head coaches who are at the top of their game.
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer are two of the top names in the college football coaching industry with resumes that speak for themselves. In the previous three seasons, each coach has led their team to an undefeated regular season, had a finalist for the Heisman trophy, and most importantly, coached in a national championship game. Despite the prestige of both Smart and DeBoer, the two have never crossed paths as head coaches.
This will, of course, change on Saturday, when the Georgia Bulldogs travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide on their home turf. The stakes of this matchup have created some massive hype around the rest of the college football world. But the importance of this matchup is not reflective of a "once and a lifetime" face-off between two figures. Instead, it is the beginning of what could be college football's next great head coaching duel.
As one of the most consequential matchups in college football, Georgia and Alabama games once served as an in-game chess match between Kirby Smart and Nick Saban. That saga would end following the 2023 season, however, as Saban announced his retirement from coaching. Now, with DeBoer at the helm, Saturday's contest will mark the first edition of the Smart-DeBoer saga and provides a massive opportunity to begin the next great coaching battle in college football.
With the newly expanded College Football Playoff and conference championship formats, Saturday's matchup between Smart and DeBoer may not be the only time these two coaches face off during the 2024 season. The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will also play during the 2025 regular season in what will likely be an equally consequential matchup.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
