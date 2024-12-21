Georgia Bulldogs A Minuscule Favorite Over Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl
The Georgia Bulldogs have emerged as slight favorites in their upcoming Sugar Bowl matchup against Notre Dame.
After a decisive victory over the Indiana Hoosiers in round one of the College Football Playoff, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have advanced to the quarterfinals and will face the Georgia Bulldogs in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
With the stage set for this matchup between two powerhouse schools, oddsmakers have wasted no time creating betting lines for the upcoming game. According to FanDuel, the Georgia Bulldogs are currently a minuscule 1.5-point favorite to win the game and the over/under is set at 44.5 points. Initially, it was the Fighting Irish that opened as slight favorites. However, early heavy movement caused the lines to flip, leading to the Bulldogs being the current favorite.
Despite having massive amounts of history, the Bulldogs and Irish have played sparingly over the years, with their last meeting taking place in Athens during the 2019 season. The first meeting between these two iconic programs did, however, take place in the 1981 Sugar Bowl. Behind an outstanding preformance by running back Herschel Walker, the Bulldogs would emerge victorious and would earn their first national title victory of the modern college football era.
Georgia will look to recreate its 1981 Sugar Bowl success as they aim to keep their national title hopes alive and advance to the semi-final of the College Football Playoff. Kickoff for this game is currently set for 8:45 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN.
