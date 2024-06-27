Georgia Bulldogs Add Speedy Receiver to 2025 Recruiting Class
The Georgia Bulldogs have added another wide receiver to their 2025 recruiting class. Here are the details.
As the offseason rolls on, the Georgia Bulldogs have been constantly making moves to build momentum for their 2025 recruiting class. The momentum seems to finally be paying off, as they have landed another extremely talented prospect.
Landon Roldan, a 3-star wide receiver from North Oconee Highschool has just announced his commitment to the University of Georgia. Roldan stands at 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has blazing-fast speed. According to sources, the wide receiver ran a 4.38 forty during a camp at The University of Georgia.
Roldan’s addition to the Dawgs 2025 class is massive and will bolster the Bulldogs’ wide receiver room, which currently has three other players at the position committed. With the addition of Roldan,the Bulldogs 2025 class is shaping up to be another fantastic addition to Kirby Smart’s resume. Georgia now has a total of 17 players committed and their class ranks top-three in the nation.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
