Georgia Bulldogs' KJ Bolden Listed as Top-5 Returning Safety in College Football
Georgia Bulldogs safety KJ Bolden has been ranked inside the top 5 for returning players at his position ahead of the 2025 college football season.
In the modern era of college football, one of the most valuable assets any team can have is returning talent. Luckily for the Georgia Bulldogs, one of the most talented players in their defensive back room will be making their return for the 2025 season.
According to Pro Football Focus, Georgia Bulldog KJ Bolden is among the top safeties returning for the 2025 college football season. The Dawgs safety was ranked as the fifth-best safety nationally and was the second-highest ranked SEC player on the list behind Texas' Michael Taaffe.
Bolden was a late addition to the Bulldogs' 2024 recruiting class, but rapidly made his presence known. As a true freshman, the safety started numerous games and made a handful of impressive plays that were extremely uncharacteristic for someone his age. Bolden's fiery personality also helped him take on somewhat of a leadership role towards the end of the season.
With another year of eligibility remaining, Bolden has an excellent opportunity to become a legend on the Georgia Bulldogs' defense and will likely be a highly touted prospect in upcoming NFL Drafts.
