Georgia Bulldogs Land 4-Star Wide Receiver in 2026 Recruiting Class
The Georgia Bulldogs have added another highly talented player to their 2026 recruiting class.
While the 2026 college football season is still a ways away, the Georgia Bulldogs remain diligent on the recruiting trail to sign the best talent possible. Their efforts have seemed to pay off in the form of another commitment to their recruiting class
Vance Spafford, a 4-star prospect from California, has just announced that he is committing to the Bulldogs 2024 recruiting class. Spafford measures at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds and has been praised for his quickness and speed that causes both vertical and horizontal stresses on defense.
Spafford's speed and quickness will be a massive addition to the Bulldogs' 2026 recruiting class which currently ranks inside the top 25. He is the third commit and the first offensive prospect to join the Dawgs' 2026 class.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
