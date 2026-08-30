Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Massive Favorites to Take Out Tennessee State in 2026 Season Opener

ATHENS - Kirby Smart’s UGA Football team is a massive favorite to beat FCS’s Tennessee State Between the Hedges in Sanford Stadium this week in Athens.

The Bulldogs enter the season as the No. 3 team in the nation, and are listed by FanDuel as a massive 45.5-point favorite to win the game. That number is the second-highest all time for Georgia to cover in a season-opening game (2023 Tennessee-Martin).

Kirby Smart’s Georgia teams have gone 5-5 against the spread in season openers since he took over as head coach. The Bulldogs have never lost a season-opening game under Smart and have multiple wins to start the season against ranked teams (2016 vs. No. 22 North Carolina; 2021 vs. No. 3 Clemson; 2022 vs. No. 11 Oregon; 2024 vs. No 14 Clemson).

Smart expressed optimism about his team earlier this month.

“I'm excited about this team,” he said. “There’s a lot of growth needed.”

The Bulldogs are not the only massive favorite to win in week one of SEC play. Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas and Texas A&M are all favored to win by at least 40 points Saturday. Only two games with SEC teams, Baylor vs. Auburn (-7) and No. 24 Louisville vs. No. 9 Ole Miss (-6.5) have lines that are in the single digits.

Both games are neutral site games with the Tigers playing in Atlanta, and the Rebels in Nashville.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are considered favorites in all of the games listed with point spreads so far this season. Georgia’s odds to win it all have fluctuated this season, but they are considered one of six teams (Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas, Indiana and Oregon) that are favorites in some form to win the national title this season.

The Bulldogs’ game with Tennessee State is not available on broadcast or cable TV. You can learn how to watch UGA’s season opener here.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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