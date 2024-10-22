Georgia Bulldogs Look to Get Healthy During Bye Week
The Georgia Bulldogs will look to take advantage of their week off and get healthy as they prepare for the rest of their 2024 season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are heading into their second bye week of the 2024 college football season following their victory over the No.1 ranked Texas Longhorns. With the week off, the Dawgs' main goal will likely be to ensure that players recover and get as healthy as possible for the rest of the season.
The Bulldogs have had a handful of key players suffer injuries throughout the year. Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, running backs Branson and Roderick Robinson, and linebacker Smael Mondon have all missed a handful of games due to injury.
The Bulldogs will return to action on Saturday, November, 2nd when they travel to Jacksonville when they face the Florida Gators for their annual rivalry game. Georgia has won six of the last seven contests and is currently on a three-game win streak against the Gators.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
