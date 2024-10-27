Georgia Bulldogs Stay Put in Latest AP Poll Rankings After Bye Week
The Georgia Bulldogs have remained in their previous spot following week 9 of the 2024 college football season.
Week 9 of the 2024 college football season has ended, as numerous teams participated in a handful of exciting matchups that delivered great excitement. With another week of college football officially in the books, here are the latest top-25 rankings, according to the AP Poll.
The LSU Tigers were the only team inside the top 15 to lose this week as the 14th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies handed them their first SEC loss of the season. The remaining teams either won their games or were on bye weeks. The lack of massive upsets has resulted in this weeks rankings remaining fairly similar for the most part with only a few changes.
This will be the last full week that the AP Poll rankings hold any true effects on college football as the College Football Playoff Committee's first rankings of the 2024 season are to be released on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Week 10 AP Poll Rankings:
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Miami
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Notre Dame
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- Indiana
- Alabama
- Boise State
- LSU
- Kansas State
- Pittsburgh
- Ole Miss
- SMU
- Army
- Washington State
- Colorado
- Illinois
- Missouri
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
