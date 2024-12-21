Georgia Bulldogs to Face Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Sugar Bowl
The Georgia Bulldogs have discovered who their opponent will be in their first College Football Playoff matchup of 2024.
Following round one of the inaugural season of the 12-team College Football Playoff, the Georgia Bulldogs have discovered that they will be facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl. The Irish advanced to round two of the playoff following their impressive win over the 11th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers at home. The win was the Irish's first-ever College Football Playoff victory.
Despite each having massive amounts of history, the Bulldogs and Irish have played sparingly over the years, with their last meeting taking place in Athens during the 2019 season. The Bulldogs would emerge victorious in the game and earn their third straight victory over the Irish. Georgia currently holds a 3-0 lead in the all-time series history.
The Bulldogs will come into this game with an advantage in rest time over the Irish, as they were awarded a bye week in round one of the playoff following their SEC Championship victory over the Texas Longhorns. The added rest will likely serve the Bulldogs well, as they have had a handful of starters and key contributors injured throughout the season. Including starting quarterback Carson Beck, who suffered an injury to his throwing arm during the SEC Championship. Beck is not expected to be available for the Sugar Bowl and his return for the remainder of the playoff is in serious doubt.
The Bulldogs and the Irish will battle in the Caesers Superdome for a chance to advance in the 12-team playoff. Kickoff for this game is set for 8:45 p.m.
