Georgia Depth Chart Check - What's Returning at Tight End
As the 2025 season approaches, the Georgia Bulldogs football team is looking to build on the success of their previous years, and one area that could prove crucial to their offensive firepower is the tight end position. With key returners like Lawson Luckie and Oscar Delp, Georgia’s tight end unit is poised to make a significant impact. Both players have demonstrated exceptional skill and ability, and their combined experience will provide an enormous boost for the offense moving forward.
Lawson Luckie: The Leading Tight End
Last season, Lawson Luckie emerged as one of the most reliable targets in Georgia’s offense. The sophomore tight end led the room with 24 receptions for 348 yards and 3 touchdowns. Luckie’s ability to stretch the field, paired with his route-running prowess, makes him a dangerous weapon in the passing game as a potential mismatch against opposing defenses. His consistency in catching passes and making plays in key moments last season gives fans a reason to believe he will continue to develop into one of the premier tight ends in the SEC.
Oscar Delp: Veteran Playmaker in the Tight End Room
Oscar Delp is another returning tight end who adds considerable depth and talent to Georgia’s offense. In his debut season, Delp tallied 21 receptions for 248 yards and 4 touchdowns. His ability to make plays in the red zone, along with his athleticism and strong hands, makes him a valuable asset for quarterback Gunner Stockton, or whoever takes the helm in 2025. Delp's primary role as an in-line blocker will be much needed on this roster in 2025 for a team that will need to run the football at a much higher rate.
A Thriving Tight End Room: The Future Looks Bright
With both Luckie and Delp returning for another season, Georgia’s tight end unit is shaping up to be one of the strongest in the nation. Redshirt freshmen Jaden Redell and Colton Heinrech added quality depth looking to earn a spot in the lineup in 2025. The additions of 5-star recruit Elyiss Williams and 4-star TE, Ethan Barbour only strengthen this unit.
Having multiple skilled tight ends will allow Georgia to experiment with different personnel packages, giving offensive coordinator Mike Bobo a versatile toolset to work with. The ability to utilize multiple tight ends on the field at once gives the Bulldogs a dynamic attack that can confuse defenses and open up new opportunities in both the passing and running games.
