Georgia Football Adds Highly Talented Offensive Line Recruit to 2025 Class
The Georgia Bulldogs are keeping the momentum rolling on their 2025 recruiting class with their latest commitment.
As the offseason rolls on, the Georgia Bulldogs have been constantly making moves to build momentum for their 2025 recruiting class. The momentum seems to be paying off, as they have earned yet another commitment.
Juan Gaston, an offensive tackle from Atlanta, Georgia has just announced his commitment to the University of Georgia. According to 247 Sports, Gaston is a 4-star prospect who stands at a towering 6-foot-7. He is the prototypical build for offensive tackles at the NFL level.
With the addition of Gaston, the Bulldogs 2025 class is shaping up to be another fantastic addition to Kirby Smart’s resume. Georgia now has a total of 22 players committed and their class ranks inside the top-5 in the nation.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
