Georgia Football Linebacker Smael Mondon Reckless Driving Charges Dropped
Georgia football linebacker Smael Mondon's reckless driving charges have been dropped.
Just ahead of the start of the 2024 college football season starting, some significant news broke on Monday. Racing and reckless driving charges were dismissed against Georgia starting linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. on Monday, his attorney according to ESPN.
Billy Healan, Mondon's attorney, said Mondon attended defensive driving and victim impact classes and paid a $500 fine. Healan said the misdemeanor count is a nonreportable traffic offense, meaning it won't show up on Mondon's driving record.
"We feel like this was the appropriate resolution," Healan said. "Smael accelerated too fast, but he was not racing and wasn't reckless. He has paid his fine, and he is ready to move on from here. Smael is scheduled to graduate in December and had no prior traffic incidents."
Mondon is expected to be a start for the Bulldogs this season at linebacker and was a notable name that announced his return for the upcoming season. He will be a focal point of Georgia's defense, and can now take a sigh of relief knowing that this issue has been resolved.
Georgia opens up the 2024 season against the Clemson Tigers in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Both teams were ranked in the preseason AP top 25 poll which only adds to the precedence of the opening weekend matchup.
Other Georgia News:
- NFL Draft Analyst Raves About Multiple Georgia Football Players
- Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Jokes Back About NIL At Georgia's Kirby Smart
- Lewis Cine Addresses Pivotal Season at Minnesota Vikings' Training Camp
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily