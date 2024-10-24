Georgia Football Listed as Multiple Score Favorite Over Tennessee Volunteers
The Georgia Bulldogs are already listed as a multiple score favorite over the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Georgia Bulldogs are on a bye this week as they usually are before the Florida game. The two teams will meet up in Jacksonville next Saturday for the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party and will play in the classic SEC rivalry. After Florida though, Georgia will have to big games back-to-back against Ole Miss and Tennessee and the Bulldogs are already a betting favorite over one of them.
Georgia will play host to the Tennessee Volunteers on Nov. 16 following their game against Ole Miss. The Volunteers have not beaten Kirby Smart since his first year in Athens in 2016. Tennessee is still in the mix for a college football playoff spot after defeating Alabama this past weekend, a team Georgia lost to, but the betting odds still see the Dawgs as a big-time favorite.
According to Fan Duel, Georgia is a 9.5-point favorite over Tennessee. The over/under is currently set at 53.5 points. The Bulldogs being the home team certainly plays a role in this and Georgia has not lost a home game since 2019 against South Carolina. Tennessee has failed to keep the game within 10 points since they last beat Georgia.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
