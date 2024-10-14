Georgia Football Looks to Add Victory to Series With Texas
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for their matchup against Texas. They will be looking to end a losing streak.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are set for a massive regular season battle as the Dawgs make the trip to Austin for the first meeting with Texas as SEC opponents. This will be just the sixth meeting between these two historic programs in a series that dates back to 1948.
While these two programs do not meet often, the Dawgs have unfortunately not had much success when they do. The Bulldogs have defeated Texas just once and are currently trailing in the all-time series 1-4. Their only victory came during the 1983 season when Georgia won a defensive battle against the Longhorns 10-9. The last meeting between Texas and Georgia took place during the 2018 season when the Longhorns shocked the Dawgs in the Sugar Bowl and left with a 28-21 victory.
The Bulldogs will have a chance to avenge that loss this Saturday when they travel to Austin to face Texas as SEC opponents for the first time. Texas is currently just over a two-point favorite.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
