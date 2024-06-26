Dawgs Daily

Georgia Football Player To Medically Retire

Brooks Austin

Georgia football offensive lineman Kelton Smith is medically retiring.
Georgia football offensive lineman Kelton Smith is medically retiring. /

Georgia football offensive lineman Kelton Smith is medical retiring from football Dawgs Daily has confirmed, DawgsHQ was first to report. The exact reasoning at the moment is unknown.

The former 4-star recruit out of Carver Columbus High School in Columbus, Georgia, Kelton Smith was a high school All-American in the class of 2023. He was ranked 210th in the nation, the 10th-best interior offensive lineman and a top-20 player in the state coming out of high school, according to 247 sports composite rankings. He never quite cracked the lineup in Athens and redshirted his only season as a Bulldog.

Georgia has plenty of depth at the position though any type of medical hit like this is an emotional one to the roster, no different than the Pearce Spurlin news out of the tight end room this spring. Spurlin also medically retired, though his was due to a disclosed heart condition. An unfortunate situation for both the Bulldogs and the players that they will have to push into the new season this year without two members of their team due to medical issues.

Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits 

  • Elyiss Williams, TE 
  • Jadon Perlotte, LB
  • Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
  • Ethan Barbour, TE 
  • Ryan Montgomery, QB
  • Mason Short, OT
  • Stephon Shivers, DT
  • Bo Walker, RB
  • Thomas Blackshear, WR
  • Zayden Walker, LB
  • Talyn Taylor, WR
  • Dontrell Glover, IOL
  • Isaiah Gibson, EDGE

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Published |Modified
Brooks Austin

BROOKS AUSTIN

Brooks Austin is a former college football player turned journalist and broadcaster. Follow him on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA

Home/Football