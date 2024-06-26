Georgia Football Player To Medically Retire
Georgia football offensive lineman Kelton Smith is medical retiring from football Dawgs Daily has confirmed, DawgsHQ was first to report. The exact reasoning at the moment is unknown.
The former 4-star recruit out of Carver Columbus High School in Columbus, Georgia, Kelton Smith was a high school All-American in the class of 2023. He was ranked 210th in the nation, the 10th-best interior offensive lineman and a top-20 player in the state coming out of high school, according to 247 sports composite rankings. He never quite cracked the lineup in Athens and redshirted his only season as a Bulldog.
Georgia has plenty of depth at the position though any type of medical hit like this is an emotional one to the roster, no different than the Pearce Spurlin news out of the tight end room this spring. Spurlin also medically retired, though his was due to a disclosed heart condition. An unfortunate situation for both the Bulldogs and the players that they will have to push into the new season this year without two members of their team due to medical issues.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily