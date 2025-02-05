Georgia Football Recruiting - Interior Offensive Line Names to Know
As the 2026 class gets fully underway, we take a look at some names on the interior of the offensive line that you need to know for Georgia recruiting.
Graham Houston – A Dominant Force in the Zone Scheme
Graham Houston, a 6’5”, 305-pound offensive tackle from Buford, Georgia, is a well-rounded lineman with a strong pedigree of facing top-tier competition. Houston's versatility as a blocker is seen in his ability to perform in multiple offensive schemes, but he is particularly effective in the zone blocking scheme. His ability to fire off the ball and get to the second level is impressive, along with a double combo block in zone scheme allowing him to open up running lanes with efficiency and precision.
When it comes to pass protection, Houston's technique and strength stand out playing the tackle position. He has the balance and to effectively hold off defenders, keeping his quarterback safe in critical situations. Playing at Buford High School, one of Georgia’s premier programs, Houston faces some of the toughest competition in the state, whether on his own team or against rival schools. This experience has prepared him to thrive at the next level, as he continues to refine his skills and build on his already impressive resume. He is not committed anywhere as of yet
Breck KoloJay – A Powerful Force in the Trenches
Breck KoloJay, a standout offensive lineman from the IMGA Academy, is a towering presence at 6’5” and 310 pounds. His physicality is evident from the first whistle, especially in his ability to dominate at the point of attack. As a guard, KoloJay brings tremendous strength and aggressiveness to his game, consistently finishing blocks with authority. His ability to sustain blocks and drive defenders off the ball is a major asset in both the run and passing game.
One of KoloJay's most impressive traits is his ability to excel in power and counter plays, where his strength and footwork shine. As a kick out player, he can create lanes and clear space for running backs, allowing them to gain significant yardage. Though KoloJay has yet to make a commitment to a college, his combination of size, strength, and technique has drawn attention from many top programs. His future looks bright as he continues to develop his skills at the IMGA Academy.
Zykie Helton – A Rising Star with Remarkable Stamina
Zykie Helton, a 6’2”, 280-pound player from Carrollton, Georgia, is a versatile and high-energy athlete who made an immediate impact on the field as a freshman. Despite being considered a bit undersized, Helton's stamina and work ethic allowed him to play both offense and defense for the Carrollton team that made a run to the state championship in 2022. His toughness and determination were key components in the team’s success throughout the season.
Helton’s relentless motor and adaptability as a two-way player earned him multiple SEC offers as a freshman. His performance at the Under Armour Regional Event further solidified his rising stock, as he showcased his ability to compete against some of the Southeast's top defensive linemen. His quickness, physicality, and ability to handle high-level competition at such a young age make him a rising prospect with tremendous upside as he continues to develop throughout his high school career.
Conclusion:
These three players represent a promising future for the next generation of college football linemen. With a blend of size, strength, versatility, and work ethic, Breck KoloJay, Graham Houston, and Zykie Helton are certainly names to watch in the coming years.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Amongst Most Watched Games of 2024 College Football Season
- Numerous Former Bulldogs Earn Trip to Super Bowl LIX Following Eagles Victory
- Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back Selected in First Round of Latest NFL Mock Draft
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily