WATCH: Georgia Releases Trailer for Tennessee Game

Check out the official Georgia-Tennessee game trailer.

The big day is tomorrow. No. 3 Georgia vs No. 1 Tennessee between the hedges in Athens, Ga. This game has been built up for nearly two weeks now as it one of the biggest game in college football this year. 

There is a lot on the line on Saturday. A trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship game, bragging rights between two rivals and a potential trip to the college football playoff. To provide even more anticipation for this game, Georgia has released their trailer for this week's matchup. 

The game officially less than 24-hours away from kickoff and the nation will finally get their answer as to who the better team between Georgia and Tennessee is. The Bulldogs still hold strong as an 8-point favorite for this game. 

It is the biggest game in Sanford Stadium history. A rivalry between two conference teams who for the first time in a long time will battle it out to see who will be crowned as division champs in the SEC. Both come into tomorrow undefeated but only one will remain after tomorrow's game. 

