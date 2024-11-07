Georgia Football Releases Initial Injury Report Ahead of Ole Miss

The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels are set for an exciting matchup in Oxford, Mississippi this Saturday as the Dawgs will face the Rebels on the road for the first time since 2016. This will be the 45th meeting between these two teams in a series that Georgia controls 33-10-1.
The Bulldogs bested the Rebels in Athens last season, winning dominantly by a score of 52-17. But this year, the Dawgs are hitting the road for this somewhat rare SEC battle and will be looking to earn their first win in Oxford in over 10 years. The Bulldogs' last trip to “The Grove” was in 2016 when the Rebels handed Kirby Smart his first career loss as Georgia’s head coach. Ole Miss dominated the game from start to finish and won by a score of 45-14.
With just a few days before kickoff, both teams have released their initial injury reports for players. Below are the initial injury reports for both teams.

Georgia
Out
- Roderick Robinson II (RB)
- Anthony Evans III (WR)
- Branson Robinson (RB)
- Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (DL)
Questionable
- Smael Mondon, Jr. (ILB)
Probable
- Jordan Hall (DL)
Ole Miss
Out
- Izaiah Hartrup (WR)
- Henry Parrish Jr. (RB)
- Logan Diggs (RB)
Doubtful
- Matt Jones (RB)
- Tre Harris (WR)
- Jordan Watkins (WR)
- Jayden Williams (OL)
- Caleb Warren (OL)
Questionable
- Jared Ivey (DE)
- Yam Banks (S)
- Cayden Lee (WR)
- Jadon Canady (S)
- JJ Pegues (DT)
- Reece McIntyre (OL)
- Jeremy James (OL)
Probable
- Princely Umanmielen (DE)
- Walter Nolen (DT)
- Suntarine Perkins (LB)
- TJ Dottery (LB)
- Dae'Quan Wright (TE)
- Cedrick Beavers (CB)
- Andy Jaffe (S)
- Rashad Amos (RB)
- Micah Pettus (OL)
- Nate Kalepo (OL)
- Caden Prieskorn (TE)
How to Watch Georgia vs Ole Miss
- Gameday: Saturday, November 9th. 2024
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (Oxford, Mississippi)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
