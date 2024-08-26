Georgia Football Running Back Roderick Robinson Underwent Surgery Per Kirby Smart
Georgia football running back Roderick Robinson has suffered an injury, so what does it mean for the Bulldogs' running back room?
The Georgia Bulldogs have experienced some injuries leading into their season opener against Clemson, and the program just sustained a pretty significant injury. Sophomore running back Roderick Robinson has been dealing with turf toe leading into the season and head coach Kirby Smart announced on Monday that he had surgery on his foot.
"Rod's toe is still an issue for him. Anytime you go into a season ask what do you have? You really don't know what you have," Smart said. "Rod Did have surgery on his toe."
Robinson was expected to have a major role in Georgia's offense this season, but after the news of him having surgery, it sounds like his opportunities in 2024 will have to be on hold. That now leaves Georgia with options like Trevor Etienne, Branson Robinson, Cash Jones and Nate Frazier to work with in the backfield until R. Robinson can return from his injury.
This is a tough blow for a position group that people were raving about this offseason. The good news is that they have the depth to maintain track despite the injury, but the bad news is they lose a key contributor in R. Robinson who was expected to potentially have a breakout season this year. The Bulldogs will be able to survive until R. Robinson returns to the lineup, and Georgia fans should be thankful that the staff picked up Etienne out of the transfer portal this offseason.
